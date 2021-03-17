MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sunday will mark the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 death in Minnesota as Gov. Tim Walz orders flags at state and federal buildings to be flown at half-staff on Friday.
According to state officials, the flags will be flown half-staff from sunrise to sunset and will continue to do so on the 19th of every month to remember, mourn, and honor lives lost due to COVID-19.
"One year ago on March 21, 2020, we mourned the first death due to COVID-19 in Minnesota," said Walz. "Since that day, over 6,700 of our parents, spouses, friends, and neighbors have been lost due to COVID-19. As Minnesotans, we come together to remember and honor those who have passed during the last year of this deadly pandemic."
In a recent statement Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan urged Minnesotans to remain committed to supporting neighbors and community members affected by the pandemic.
"Minnesotans must continue to take steps to keep each other safe and prevent another surge of this deadly virus," said Flanagan.
Walz and Flanagan have encouraged individuals, businesses, and other organizations to join in lowering their flags.