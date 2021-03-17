MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been just over a week since Gov. Tim Walz gave the greenlight to plan those summer weddings, at 50% capacity anyway.

Minnesota actor Jessica Goldade has been on been on a journey to love.

“It’s like the icing on the cake, and everything is coming together and I just love my fiancé so much,” Goldade said.

The pair are planning a fall wedding.

“Our wedding is based on brunch because we love brunch so much,” she said

Amidst COVID, her plans have been shaky, always knowing that like about half of American weddings, theirs could also get postponed. She says the vaccine rollout is a relief.

“We have half-seriously, half-joked that you’re going to have to have your vaccine card to get into our wedding,” Goldade said.

Josey Stafford, owner of Six Pence Events, is planning the event.

“Opening up occupancy does make a lot of brides and grooms jazzed up about getting married, but in terms of me and my business … it’s not really anything super exciting, it’s still means that I have to enforce mask wearing likely,” Stafford said.

After losing 80% of last year’s business, she says rebound will be slow because couples are pushing their dates way back.

“Instead of saying let’s postpone till next year, they are looking at 2023,” she said.

As slow as it is, it is evolving. And even if weddings look different, they will go on for better or for worse, Goldade said.

“So no matter where you’re getting married, if worse comes to worse I’ll just go to the courthouse,” she said.

Minnesota is one of the top five states in the country for wedding spending loss in 2020. Amidst the year, though there was a surge in micro-weddings and elopements.