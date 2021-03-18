MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 74-year-old bicyclist is in stable condition after police say he was hit by a driver in southern Minnesota and airlifted to the hospital.
According to the St. James Police Department, a 25-year-old man was driving west on the 400 block of First Avenue South in St. James when he was “blinded by oncoming headlights” and hit the bicyclist.
He was taken to the St. James Medical Center before being airlifted to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
The vehicle the 25-year-old was driving is registered to a 67-year-old Mankato man.
Police said the incident is being investigated and the prosecuting attorney will review for possible charges.
