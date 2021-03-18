MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some colleges and universities around the Twin Cities are getting involved to try to discourage spring break travel.

In the past six days, TSA has screened more than a million people a day at airports across the country. It’s a streak not seen even during the 2020 peak holiday season.

One big reason for the uptick could be spring break travel. It’s the time of year when college students head to the beach, but health officials want them to stay home, advising against traveling to keep students from getting COVID-19 or spreading the virus once they return to school.

Macalester College in St. Paul told students and staff they are strongly discouraging nonessential travel. Their spring break this year is also shorter – about half as long.

Students return from break on Thursday with all of their classes held remotely while students get tested for the virus.

The University of St. Thomas sent an email out to students and staff asking them to avoid unnecessary travel.

Some students at the University of Minnesota said they were staying put, while others said they had travel plans.

“I think we’re going to try and self-isolate a little before and after, get tested if we have any symptoms,” Katilyn Chambers, a student at the University of Minnesota.

A spokesperson for the University of Minnesota says the school delayed their spring break to early April to get more instruction in before students may travel. They also put together a spring break guide with recommendations of what to do before and after a trip if students choose to travel.