MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three more jurors have been seated in the Derek Chauvin trial in the death of George Floyd.

Jury selection moved forward after a setback earlier this week, where two jurors were excused after learning of a $27 million settlement with the family of George Floyd.

Three women were added to the jury Thursday, bringing the number of jurors to 12. Two alternates are now need to round out the jury in the murder trial of Chauvin.

The 10th juror selected is a white nurse in her 50s who lives in a Minneapolis suburb. The defense pushed to understand more about her work history before agreeing with her serving. So did the state.

When asked what she would do in a circumstance where someone needed her help, she said, “Yes. It’s what I do.”

The 11th juror seated is a Black grandmother in her 60s, who volunteers and has a relative on the Minneapolis Police force.

“I was kind of excited to possibly be to have an opportunity, never served on a jury before. I feel strongly about it being my civic duty,” she said.

And a white woman in her 40s said she could be a fair juror, and was seated as number 12. The judge excused four jurors. One is an acquaintance of a central witness for the state.

The prosecution struck a potential juror whose son was on Interstate 35W during a protest when a semi truck came barreling down the interstate.

Also discussed were arguments about a May 2019 encounter between George Floyd and Minneapolis police. The judge will rule Friday if it will be allowed, along with defense motions to delay the trial and to move it out of Minneapolis.

The defense brought up the $27 million settlement again Thursday, noting a press conference held Thursday marks the second time the mayor and city attorney have discussed it in a week. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he does not think the city’s settlement with Floyd’s family has had a negative affect on Chauvin’s trial.

The judge expressed frustration people keep talking about it.