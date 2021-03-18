MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After some setbacks this week, the jury selection process is back on track in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd.

Court will resume Thursday at 8:30 a.m. Judge Peter Cahill is expected to begin by addressing the defense’s request to allow evidence of Floyd’s 2019 arrest to be presented during the trial. After that, jury selection will continue.

Previously, Cahill had decided that Floyd’s 2019 arrest was irrelevant to the case. However, after the defense found chewed-up pills with Floyd’s DNA on them in the squad car that he was placed in last May, the defense argued that it showed that Floyd had a pattern of ingesting drugs when arrested.

Cahill said that he will decide on whether or not to allow some, all, or none of the evidence from the 2019 arrest to be presented during trial.

On Wednesday, the court re-questioned the seven jurors who were seated last week following the announcement of the $27 million civil settlement between the City of Minneapolis and Floyd’s family. Two of the seated jurors were excused from duty after reporting that they’d inadvertently heard about the settlement and saying that they felt it’d affect their ability to be impartial.

Yet, two more jurors were seated during jury selection Wednesday. They were a mixed race woman in her 40s who works as a management consultant and a Black man in his 40s who works in management and moved to Minnesota 19 years ago.

The seatings on Wednesday came following a day where no jurors were seated. Every potential juror questioned Tuesday was either excused for cause or struck from the pool.

The jury count currently stands at nine. The jury is made up of five men and four women; five of the jurors are people of color or mixed-race, and four are white.

The court still needs to seat three jurors and two alternates. Jury selection is scheduled to continue through next week, giving the court six days to seat the jury. Opening arguments are slated to start on March 29.

During proceedings Thursday, the judge will be considering the defense’s requests earlier this week stemming from concerns over pretrial publicity due to the timing of the city’s payout to Floyd’s family. Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, motioned for a delay in the trial and moving it out of Minneapolis.

Cahill told the court that he will address those requests on Friday.

Defense attorney Joe Tamburino, who is not affiliated with the case, says he expects more jurors to be seated Thursday.

“It just feels like something’s gonna move,” he said, adding that it was good that the judge took extra time to consider the defense’s motions.

Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Three other former Minneapolis police officers are also charged with aiding and abetting. They are scheduled to stand trial in March.

Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25 after being arrested outside a south Minneapolis convenience store. Bystander video of the arrest showed Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as he lay prone, handcuffed and pleading for air.

The video sparked days of unrest in the Twin Cities and a nationwide reckoning with racial inequity and police brutality.