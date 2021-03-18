MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota family is hoping you can help them track down a precious heirloom that was sold by mistake.
Rae Elizabeth Kellgren spent a year cross-stitching a map of the United States with state flowers and birds. She titled it “America the Beautiful,” and had intended to submit it at the Minnesota State Fair, before a friend noticed she forgot to include the capitol of Kansas.
Instead, she displayed the work of art in her St. Anthony Park home for years. WCCO spoke to her grandson, Tyler Redden.
“It was there since I was a baby. I grew up with that piece as the centerpiece of her living room,” Redden said. “I’ll always remember it, everybody remembers the story as she told it.”
He says Kellgren passed away last summer, and the piece was accidentally sold during an estate sale. He believes a woman with a short pixie haircut bought the heirloom.
The family would love to display it at her memorial service. Anyone with information on its whereabouts is asked to call 651-497-1611.
