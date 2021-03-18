Derek Chauvin Trial12th Juror Seated, Major Decisions To Come Friday
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, a stalwart on the purple and gold offense for a decade, announced via Instagram he’s headed to the New York Giants.

The Vikings cut Rudolph earlier this month to save cap space. Over his 10-year Vikings career, he caught 453 passes for 4,488 yards and 48 touchdowns.

Rudolph is likely to serve as a No. 2 or rotational tight end for the Giants, with 27-year-old Evan Engram currently entrenched as the starter. Engram caught 63 passes for 654 yards and a touchdown last season.

Irv Smith Jr. is set to take over the No. 1 right end role for the Vikings.