MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, a stalwart on the purple and gold offense for a decade, announced via Instagram he’s headed to the New York Giants.
The Vikings cut Rudolph earlier this month to save cap space. Over his 10-year Vikings career, he caught 453 passes for 4,488 yards and 48 touchdowns.
Rudolph is likely to serve as a No. 2 or rotational tight end for the Giants, with 27-year-old Evan Engram currently entrenched as the starter. Engram caught 63 passes for 654 yards and a touchdown last season.
Irv Smith Jr. is set to take over the No. 1 right end role for the Vikings.
