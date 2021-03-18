MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Small businesses are sharing how Minnesota programs are helping them get through the pandemic.
DEED Commissioner Steve Grove spoke with business owners at Midtown Global Market Thursday.
Owners have had to pivot and change operations because of COVID-19.
In addition to funds during the pandemic, the state is also offering free consultant services. It’s to help businesses make changes to be profitable going forward.
“We have been in market now for coming up on 16 years, certianly we have gone through a couple cycles,” Trung Pham of Pham’s Rice Bowl said. “But really the last year has been quite a struggle for us, and certainly between the grants and loans that we receieved that’s what’s keeping us afloat.”
Consulting services are available at Small Business Development Centers across the state.
