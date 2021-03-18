Derek Chauvin TrialJury Selection Continues, Major Decisions To Come Friday
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says it is requesting the ability to more quickly respond to contamination incidents after “almost every closed landfill it oversees” was found to have per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination in groundwater.

On Thursday, the agency (MPCA) announced that 59 closed landfills in 41 counties have PFAS contamination in groundwater that exceeds the state’s health-based guidance values. Fifteen of the closed landfills had contamination that exceeds the health value by 10 times.

Additionally, 98 of the 101 tested sites in the closed landfill program had some PFAS contamination.

“The MPCA has found PFAS contamination in almost every closed landfill it oversees,” MPCA Commissioner Laura Bishop said. “Once again, our assessments tell us that PFAS is everywhere in our environment. That’s why the agency needs the ability to use dedicated funds more flexibly to rapidly respond to these urgent contamination incidents.”

The MPCA says Gofer Landfill, outside of Fairmont, has PFAS levels in groundwater that are more than 1,300 times the state’s guidance.

Now, the MPCA is requesting the ability to use funds from the Closed Landfill Investment Fund during the 2021 Minnesota legislative session.

“Under current state law, the MPCA must wait until the legislature appropriates funding before responding to a contamination incident. Legislative delays or gridlock could put Minnesota communities at risk,” the MPCA said in a statement.

The MPCA says it will also be expanding its water monitoring to ensure drinking water remains safe and the “full extent and magnitude of the contamination is known.”

Invented in the 1930s, PFAS is a group of nearly 5,000 synthetic chemicals that have been manufactured and used by many industries around the world. Only a few individual PFAS substances are regularly monitored. Click here for more information on PFAS.