MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Owatonna man is charged with murder after turning himself into police following a shooting outside a small south Minneapolis mall.

Mubarak Musse, 27, faces one count of second-degree murder, according to a criminal complaint.

The shooting happened outside the Village Market building on the 900 block of East 24th Street Monday afternoon. Police found a man in his 20s dead outside.

The complaint states surveillance video showed a man, later identified as Musse, and the victim arguing inside of Village Market. Musse left the building and returned shortly after, then the two exited the building together.

Surveillance video apparently showed the two fighting outside before Musse pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times.

Monday evening, the complaint states, Musse called police to turn himself in. They arrested him and recovered a handgun from his vehicle.

In an interview with police, Musse allegedly said he and the victim were arguing about “waiting in line at a tea vendor” inside Village Market.

Musse admitted to shooting the victim and identified himself in a surveillance image, according to the complaint. He is in custody and faces a maximum sentence of 40 years if convicted.