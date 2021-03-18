Derek Chauvin Trial12th Juror Seated, Major Decisions To Come Friday
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By Heather Brown
Filed Under:Bryant Lake Bowl, Drones, Good Question, Heather Brown, Local TV, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Twin Cities cinematographers are giving us a new look at an old classic.

Their video of a drone buzzing through Bryant Lake Bowl in Minneapolis has gone viral worldwide.

The team had permission to shoot inside the building, but outside airspace is a different story when it comes to drones.

So what are the rules? Heather Brown finds out in the video above.

Heather Brown