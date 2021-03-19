MINNESOTA (WCCO) – A 74-year-old Anoka man is in custody after two people were stabbed Thursday morning during a robbery attempt in North St. Paul, according to police.
St. Paul police officers responded to reports of an assault in progress at an antique store on the 2500 block of 7th Avenue.
When officers arrived the suspect attempted to flee the scene on foot and sprayed an unknown chemical irritant on the first officer. As a result, the second officer deployed a taser and the suspect was taken into custody.
Officers located the two stabbing victims who were later transported to Regions Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
The first officer was also transported to Regions Hospital for injuries and was later released.
The suspect was transported to the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center and was booked around 1 p.m.
The case remains under investigation and the North St. Paul Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 651-747-2406.