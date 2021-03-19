MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State officials have released the name of a man shot by police earlier this week in Coon Rapids. His relatives had called 911 saying he was in the midst of a mental health crisis and carrying a gun in his waistband.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCS on Friday identified the man as 26-year-old Bryce Kelly Matthews, of Coon Rapids. He remains in serious but stable condition at Hennepin Healthcare.

According to investigators, Coon Rapids police shot Matthews after responding to a 911 call Monday afternoon about a man with mental health issues who had a gun in his waistband.

Officers found the man behind his home, and after engaging with him, shot him with beanbag rounds. The man walked away from officers, into the neighborhood. Officers tried to talk with him and again struck him with beanbag rounds.

After Anoka County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, two officers fired their guns at Matthews, investigators say. They were identified as Derek Berggran, who’s served three years in law enforcement, and officer Stephen Beberg, a 28-year veteran of the force.

After being struck with bullets, Matthews was again hit with a beanbag round.

The officers who fired the less-than-lethal rounds at Matthews were identified by the BCA as Sgt. Michael Blair, who’s served 19 years in law enforcement, and Sgt. Adam Jacobson, who’s served 15 years in law enforcement.

A pellet gun was recovered from the scene, investigators say. No other weapons were recovered.

Following the shooting, Coon Rapids Police Chief Brad Wise said officers were hoping for a peaceful outcome, and shot Matthews as a last resort.

“Our hope is that this man in crisis is going to recover. He was clearly going through something terrible and needs help,” Wise said. “All of our officers respect the sanctity of life and were desperate to avoid discharging their weapons at this scene, but circumstances did not allow for that.”

Paramedics treated Matthews at the scene before an ambulance brought him to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Later, he was transferred to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis.

Parts of the shooting were captured on dash cameras and body cameras worn by Anoka County deputies, investigators say. Coon Rapids officers are not equipped with body cameras.

The shooting remains under investigation by the BCA. When the probe is complete, the BCA will give its findings to the Anoka County Attorney’s Office for review and possible charges.