MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — FBI Minneapolis officials say a Minnesota man has been arrested in connection to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
According to FBI Minneapolis, the 31-year-old Moorhead man was arrested by special agents Friday on charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S Capitol.
Five people died during the Jan. 6 riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol.
This is a developing story, so check back for more.
