By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:FBI Minneapolis, Jordan Stotts, Moorhead News, U.S. Capitol Attack

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — FBI Minneapolis officials say a Minnesota man has been arrested in connection to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to FBI Minneapolis, the 31-year-old Moorhead man was arrested by special agents Friday on charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S Capitol.

Five people died during the Jan. 6 riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol.

This is a developing story, so check back for more.