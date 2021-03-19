MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz announced a new permanent COVID-19 community vaccination site at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato.
According to state officials, the large-scale site is the seventh permanent Community vaccination site in Minnesota, along with locations in Minneapolis, Duluth, Rochester, Bloomington, Saint Paul, and St. Cloud.READ MORE: BCA Identifies Man Shot By Coon Rapids Police While Suffering Mental Health Crisis
In a recent statement, Gov. Walz said Minnesota is working to build an expansive network of providers to bring more vaccines directly to residents in their communities.
“The Community Vaccination sites are incredibly efficient at getting shots into arms, and this new location will help us reach more people in southern Minnesota quicker than ever before,” said Walz.READ MORE: Police: 'Incident Under Control’ After Prairie Island PD Squad Car Stolen, Suspect In Custody
According to officials, Minnesota has now administered more than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 1.3 million people. To date, Community Vaccination Program sites and the 10 pilot locations that proceeded them have administered more than 211,000 doses.
Last week, the state reached its goal of vaccinating 70% of people age 65 years and older which allowed Governor Walz to expand vaccine eligibility to 1.8 million more Minnesotans.MORE NEWS: Derek Chauvin Trial, Day 10 Live Updates: Only 1 More Juror Needed; Trial Not Moving Out Of Minneapolis
Residents can learn more about eligibility and can sign up at Vaccine Connector. Minnesotans unable to sign up online or who require translation assistance can call 833-431-2053 between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday to sign up over the phone.