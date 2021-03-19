MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Central Kitchen was created in March of 2020 to address immediate hunger, food service employment, and food rescue needs brought on by the pandemic.
They’re asking everyone to Pitch In for the Kitchen to ensure ready-made meals are a permanent part of hunger relief.
