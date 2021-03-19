MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After a week of wet snow and warmer temperatures, a breezy, clear day is on the way on Saturday.

Saturday will be a #Top10WxDay. Highs will be in the 60s in the Twin Cities with sunny skies. There will, however be some strong winds throughout the day.

The week started out with slushy, wet snow, but WCCO meteorologists say the state will be snow-free by Sunday, as a high-pressure system of clear skies and warm weather is in control from the Great Lakes region all the way down to Texas.

Temperatures on Friday will reach the 50s throughout most of the state. Portions of Marshall and Worthington are a little cooler, still feeling the effect of the snow from earlier in the week.

Skies will stay clear overnight and into Saturday morning. Meteorologists predict wind gusts of 15 to 20 mph in the morning, but they will get stronger throughout the day, hitting as high as 35 to 45 mph in the Twin Cities by mid-afternoon. Bikers and runners will be battling winds from the south.

There will also be a high fire weather risk on Saturday in northern Minnesota – near Hinckley and Duluth – due to low relative humidities and the gusty winds.

Saturday night will also be blustery, leading into an even windier Sunday. Gusts could reach up to 50 mph in Mankato. However, the winds will lift temperatures, which will stay in the 50s and near the 60s throughout the day. Skies will be cloudier, and there is some chance for rain showers in western Minnesota in the early evening hours.

There will be a better chance for widespread rainfall Monday through Wednesday, in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. It could even snow on Wednesday afternoon.