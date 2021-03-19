Derek Chauvin TrialOnly 1 More Juror Needed; Trial Not Moving Out Of Minneapolis
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Prairie Island Police Department says one of its squad cars was stolen Friday morning, but that the incident is now under control. The suspect is in custody.

Prairie Island Police Chief Jon Priem says the investigation is ongoing. Here’s his full statement:

“There was an incident this morning involving a stolen Prairie Island Police Department squad car. The incident is under control and the individual who stole the squad car is in custody. Prairie Island police are investigating and may have more information later today.”

This is a developing story, so check back as more information becomes available.