MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Prairie Island Police Department says one of its squad cars was stolen Friday morning, but that the incident is now under control. The suspect is in custody.
Prairie Island Police Chief Jon Priem says the investigation is ongoing. Here’s his full statement:
“There was an incident this morning involving a stolen Prairie Island Police Department squad car. The incident is under control and the individual who stole the squad car is in custody. Prairie Island police are investigating and may have more information later today.”
This is a developing story, so check back as more information becomes available.
More On WCCO.com:
- Latest Derek Chauvin Trial Coverage
- Witnesses: Elderly Asian Woman Beats Up Man Attacking Her In San Francisco
- Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan In Quarantine After Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID
- Father Of Missing St. John’s Student Josh Guimond Files Lawsuit Against Stearns County In Search For Answers