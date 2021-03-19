MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — March Madness is here. The NCAA basketball tournament is in full swing.
For bars and restaurants in the Twin Cities, they aren't sure what to expect. Last year, such establishments were closed as part of the state's early effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.
As more and more Minnesotans are getting vaccinated against the virus, restrictions on bars and restaurants have loosened significantly. On Monday, the capacity cap for bars and restaurants increased from 50% to 75%. Tables can now seat parties of six people and bars are allowed to seat parties of four.
Still, it's unclear if Minnesotans will feel comfortable heading out to establishments in numbers. However, early signs — like at the Sunshine Factory in Plymouth — are encouraging.
“We’re kinda excited to see people coming back in the doors,” said Brian Hanson, the bar’s managing partner. “We’re trying to see what the new normal might be.”
He said that the Sunshine Factory has a March Madness bracket challenge underway and hopes players come to the bar to enjoy deals.
One man was at the bar with his son-in-law. The two told WCCO-TV’s John Lauritsen that they filled out a total of nine brackets. They plan to stay at the Sunshine Factory all day Friday, keeping track of the games.
