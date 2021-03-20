MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A homicide investigation is underway in St. Paul, as two people were found shot on Saturday morning.
Both of the victims died from their injuries.
St. Paul Police say they are investigating at the 1900 block of Montana Avenue East.
This is a developing story, check back with WCCO.com for more.
