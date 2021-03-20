CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Homicide, Local TV, St. Paul Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A homicide investigation is underway in St. Paul, as two people were found shot on Saturday morning.

Both of the victims died from their injuries.

St. Paul Police say they are investigating at the 1900 block of Montana Avenue East.

This is a developing story, check back with WCCO.com for more.