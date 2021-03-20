CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis News, North Minneapolis, Shootings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police are investigating after two people were shot and injured in North Minneapolis Saturday evening.

Police say the shootings happened on the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue North at about 7:20 p.m.

Investigators say the two who were shot have non-life threatening injuries.

No one is currently in custody, and police say the two who were shot were not cooperating with authorities.