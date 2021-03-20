MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials on Saturday reported 1,400 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, as the number of vaccines administered in the state surpassed 2.14 million.
The new update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 504,273 and 6,777 cumulative fatalities. Five of the deaths reported Saturday involved victims 70 years and older, while one was in their early 50s.
State health data also shows that as of Thursday, 14.7% of Minnesotans have been fully vaccinated for the virus. Roughly 78% of those 65 years and older have received one dose, and more than 26% of those between the age of 50 and 64 have received at least one shot.
Since the pandemic began in March of last year, 26,641 virus cases have resulted in hospitalization, of which 5,493 involved the ICU.
In the last 24 hours, over 31,000 COVID-19 tests were processed in various labs across the state. More than 3.5 million Minnesotans have been tested for the virus.
Of those who have contracted COVID-19, 487,086 no longer need to self-isolate.
