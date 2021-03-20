MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — During a roughly 12-hour period from Friday night to Saturday morning, police responded to four horrific acts of violence around the metro. They’re all described as domestic situations between people who knew each other.

On Saturday morning, St. Paul Police discovered a man and a woman lying shot in a front yard near Montana and Hazel.

“The homicide investigators suspect that this is a murder-suicide,” said Natalie Davis, a spokesperson for the St. Paul Police Department. “They suspect that the man shot the woman before ending his life.”

Davis says a shotgun and a handgun were found at the scene. Officers had been called to the house 15 times in the last year for various reasons. Three of those calls were for domestic situations.

“This is our eighth homicide [in St. Paul] this year, so half of our homicides have been domestic related,” Davis said. “One is too many.”

St. Paul Police are looking for a suspect in another incident a few miles away near Dale and Arlington. They say Friday night someone saw a man dragging a woman as she yelled that she’d been stabbed. She’s recovering with non-life threatening injuries.

In Inver Grove Heights, there was a stabbing overnight into Saturday morning. Police say a man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers were able to take a man into custody in that case and say he’ll be charged with domestic assault.

In Rockford in Wright County on Friday night, a neighbor called police because of a running car sitting in a driveway for more than an hour. Officers found a man and woman shot dead inside. They believe the man killed the woman then himself.

Davis says people in abusive relationships need to know they’re not alone. The city has a 24-hour crisis number at 651-645-2824 as part of the St. Paul-Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project. For more information, click here.