MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday is a #Top10WxDay! Though the winds will be strong, temperatures will stay warm for a clear, sunny day.
A high-pressure system of clear skies and warm weather is in control from the Great Lakes region all the way down to Texas.
Temperatures in western Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin will reach the high-50s on Saturday, while the metro area will hit 60 degrees.
However, strong winds are coming from the south, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a red flag warning for Carlton, St. Louis, and Pine counties. Wind speeds will reach as high as 36 mph in the metro and 46 mph in Alexandria on Saturday afternoon.
Saturday night will also be blustery, leading into an even windier Sunday. Gusts could reach up to 50 mph in Mankato. However, the winds will lift temperatures, which will stay in the 50s and near the 60s throughout the day. Skies will be cloudier, and there is some chance for rain showers in western Minnesota in the early evening hours.
The work week will start out soggy, with a chance for widespread rainfall Monday through Wednesday, in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. It could even snow on Wednesday afternoon.
