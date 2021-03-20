MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Rockford.
Deputies responded to a home on the 4000 block of Woodhill Court Friday evening.
A neighbor had called the police because of a running car sitting in a driveway for more than an hour.
Investigating officers found a man and woman shot dead inside.
Officers believe the man killed the woman — who he knew — then himself.
The investigation is ongoing, and the victim’s identity was not immediately available.
