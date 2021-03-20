MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for several counties in east-central and northeastern Minnesota.
The warning applies to Carlton, Pine, and St. Louis counties, as strong winds and low humidity are causing conditions which could fuel the spread of wildfire.
WCCO meteorologists say winds on Saturday will reach speeds of 20 to 25 mph.
Residents are advised not to burn anything outside, and to check any recent burns to confirm the fire is out.
The warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday.
