MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Groups working to feed Minnesotans reached a major milestone Saturday.
The St. Paul Regional Labor Federation held a free food distribution event, at the American Legion Post 98 Saint Paul Park.
As of this weekend, the Federation has now given away 1 million pounds of food.
The Federation’s nonprofit was able to connect Minnesotans with fresh food through a new USDA program.
The Federation has been doing this since last year. There were three events like this across the state Saturday, and there will be more. Click here for upcoming events.
