MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Minnesota marked one year since its first COVID-19 death was reported Sunday, state health officials announced five more deaths, along with 956 new cases of the virus.
The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the total case count to 505,224. Since that first death was reported on March 21 of last year, 6,782 Minnesotans have died from COVID. Nearly 63% of those deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities.
On the vaccination front, more than 2.2 million total doses have been administered; 1,408,601 Minnesotans have received their first dose, while 839,860 have gotten the full sequence.
Since the start of the pandemic, 26,651 cases have required hospitalization, with 5,493 of those requiring intensive care. More than 488,000 cases no longer require isolation.
Minnesota’s first COVID death occurred On March 19, 2020, but was not reported until March 21.
Gov. Tim Walz marked the anniversary of the first death by ordering flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday. The ceremony will continue on the 19th of every month.