MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On Saturday, March 20th police officers and firefighters from the New Brighton Department of Public Safety along with aid from Lake Johanna Fire, were dispatched to the 1700 block of 19th Ave. NW for a report of a garage fire.
According to the New Brighton Department of Public Safety, the report was called in by a newspaper delivery person at approximately 5:25 a.m.READ MORE: Neighbors In Forest Lake Townhome Complex Save Two Girls From Fire
Upon arrival, the occupants were evacuated from the home by police and firefighters as fire units located the flames on the exterior of the garage and were able to quickly extinguish it.
Fire damage to the structure was limited to the exterior wall of the garage with smoke damage, but the residence was still inhabitable following the fire.READ MORE: COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 956 Cases, 5 Deaths Sunday
During the course of the investigation, a video was obtained of a small passenger vehicle driving up to the residence and an unknown person approaching the exterior of the garage, and the fire was then observed on the video.
Additionally, the victims reported a sign in their yard was missing following the fire.
This case is currently under investigation as a suspicious fire and police are asking anyone who lives in the area or along Long Lake Road to I694 who has cameras, to please review their footage between 5:00 a.m. and 5:45 a.m.MORE NEWS: Wisconsin Authorities Issue Wildfire Warning Due To Weather Conditions
You can notify them by email if you have any footage or information about the incident.