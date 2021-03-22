MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported zero additional COVID-19 deaths Monday, something not seen since April 13, 2020.
Daily death toll reports have been in the single digits since March 13. The state's death toll remains 6,782, with nearly 63% of the deaths occurring in long-term or assisted living facilities.
As a note, Minnesota health officials reported zero daily deaths several times since last April due to the holidays on Independence Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's, but this is the first time zero deaths has been reported on a non-holiday.
According to the health department’s latest update, 1,152 more cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 506,376. Nearly 490,000 patients no longer need to isolate themselves.
The state's seven-day rolling average positivity rate continues to increase. It's at 4.5% as of March 14, due to data lag. Over 7.9 million COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state so far.
Over 1.4 million people in Minnesota — nearly 26% of the state’s population — has received at least one vaccine shot. Nearly 80% of seniors have at least one vaccine dose.