MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews knocked down a fire early Monday morning at an apartment building in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded around 2:30 a.m. to a fire in the second floor of a fourplex on 4133 Colfax Ave. N.
Crews laid lines through the building’s front door and attacked the fire from the inside while searching the building. Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames and cleared all the floors.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.