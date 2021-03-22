MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota sports fans will soon have a shot at seeing some of their favorite teams in person again.

The Twins and Timberwolves announced Monday that tickets will be available to fans by the end of the month.

Tickets for the first 17 Twins home games will be available starting at 10 a.m. March 25. They can be purchased online or through the MLB Ballpark app.

Each fan is limited to four tickets for the home opener on April 8 and 20 tickets per game for the other 16.

The Twins will have 10,000 fans in the stadium at the start of the season. Fans will sit in two- or four-seat pods, and each pod will have 6 feet of space in any direction.

The team said season ticket holders will have priority access to tickets as long as capacity remains limited.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves will have tickets available for their remaining 12 home games starting at 10 a.m. March 31.

Those tickets can be bought online or through the team’s app.

The seating situation is similar to that of the Twins, with two- or four-seat pods separated by 6 feet.

The team has instituted new safety protocols at Target Center, including a mask mandate, a contactless experience for buying concessions and enhanced cleaning procedures.

Fans who have registered for priority access can buy Wolves tickets a day early on March 30.