MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five years after opening, U.S. Bank Stadium is still under construction. The $1 billion facility is in the final phase of its latest facelift.
Just two years ago, the stadium was at the top of its game, hosting the Final Four. From football to concerts, it gained local acclaim. But it didn’t take long for the newness to wear off and the structure to wear down — despite past lessons and past promises.
The drainage system broke down and contractors are now starting the final phase of the $21 million facelift.
For some perspective, it took two-and-half years to build the stadium. The panel repair process is expected to take two years.
The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority and Mortenson Construction said in a joint statement, “The new, enhanced exterior enclosure will be designed, engineered and constructed differently than the original enclosure, and it will provide water barrier redundancies not included in the original design.”
Contractors will pay the cost, not taxpayers. And with COVID-19 pausing activities, construction is on track to finish in the fall, with the building finally in shipshape.
Concerts are not expected to return to the stadium until 2022.