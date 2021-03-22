MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Huge spring break crowds in Miami this weekend made national news, as its mayor has now implemented a COVID-19 curfew to gain control.

Many Minnesotans have flocked to Florida for their own trips, or plan to do so soon. A trip to Fort Meyers has been in the works for months for Angie Wright. Her and another mom will be flying with six high school seniors.

“We’re leaving Friday for spring break. I have a senior in high school who has definitely given up a lot in the last year,” Wright said.

COVID precautions are a part of their travel plan.

“The nice thing about having an Airbnb is that we can have some of our own time in our own place. Not as exposed to other people as well,” Wright said.

WCCO’s Tampa affiliate, WTSP, talked to two Minnesotans this past weekend visiting some beaches, including Hatte Rittgers.

“We ended up double masking on the plane and stuff and trying not to like touch too much. We brought our hand sanitizer and everything,” Rittgers said.

As an A1 Travel Consultant, Monique Delph has booked more vacations in this country this spring break after the United States mandated a negative COVID test to be able to get back in.

“Of the beach areas in the U.S., Florida is the number one people are requesting,” Delph said.

She believes looser restrictions in Florida are also playing a role, but what happened near South Beach last weekend shouldn’t deter people’s plans for a change for scenery — as long as you keep safety in mind.

She always recommends travelers buy travel insurance. Policies have become more popular now than ever before as plans could still change in the months ahead.

“I would say if you’re not in college, stay away from Miami,” Delph said. “But I don’t think that means you have to take the whole state off the map.”

Wright says her daughter and her friends said they wanted to go to Miami Beach.

“The moms squashed it right away. It was a hard no,” Wright said. “We see progress and, you know, and we’re going to try to celebrate where we can.”