MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Tuesday seven additional COVID-19 deaths and 870 new virus cases. Meanwhile, about 25% of the state’s population has received at least one vaccine dose.

According to the MDH update, there have been 507,231 total cases discovered in the state since the pandemic broke out last year. Over 490,000 people who contracted the virus no longer need to isolate themselves.

The death toll is now at 6,789, with many of the deaths occurring in long-term care and assisted living facilities. One of the additional deaths included a person in the early 20s in Anoka County.

The state’s latest seven-day rolling average positivity rate is at 4.5% as of March 14, due to data lag. Anything at or above 5% is considered to be in the “caution” status. Over 3.6 million people in total have been tested for the virus.

Vaccination Latest

The health department says nearly 80% of those 65 years of age and older have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the latest data from Sunday. Over 1.4 million people have had at least one vaccine dose, and over 850,000 people (15.4% of state’s population) have completed their vaccine series.

The total vaccine doses administered is now at 2,246,720, with Pfizer and Moderna providing most of the vaccine doses so far. Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine was given emergency approval in late February.