MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans could know by the end of the week when the next group of residents will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The state is working fast. Minnesota has administered around 89% of the vaccines its received from the federal government. That’s more than any other state.

So maybe you already got a vaccine, or know someone who has. But some wonder when will it be their turn.

The good news for those eager to snag a dose is that Minnesota is still ahead of schedule. The initial Minnesota timeline shows that vaccines would open up to the next group in May — but it’s looking like that could happen much sooner.

The next group will open up to are those 50 and older regardless of their health conditions, and people 16 and older with underlying health conditions. That change will open up vaccines to an extra half-a-million Minnesotans.

Details on exactly when that group can start making appointments could come as soon as this week. After that, essential workers will get their chance, with 350,000 Minnesotans fitting into that category.

Then, it will open up to the general public, with 300,000 Minnesotans 16 and older fitting into that category.

The Minnesota Department of Health says providers are told to give vaccines to the highest priority groups first. Right now, more than 79% of Minnesotans older than 65 have at least one dose. And many say they’re ready for their shot, too.

Once a resident is eligible for a vaccine, it may take time to get an appointment. Fairview and Allina Health tell WCCO they’re scheduling about three to four weeks out.