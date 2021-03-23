MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jury selection is complete in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd. The court seated the 15th juror late Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, No. 131 of the potential jurors was seated in the Chauvin trial as the 15th juror. It took 12 days to complete the jury. However, Judge Peter Cahill says he’s not going to release the jury pool until they begin Monday’s proceedings.

The 15th juror is an accountant and a sports fan with a “somewhat negative” view of Chauvin. He told the court that he thought the former Minneapolis police officer used unnecessary force when he knelt on Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

This 15th juror will be excused from duty on Monday if none of the other 14 jurors are dismissed from duty. The rest of the jury pool will not be released until the jurors are sworn in next week.

Fourteen of the jurors will hear the case in the upcoming weeks. Two will be chosen as alternates and dismissed before deliberations.

Here is the self-identified race, gender and decade-of-age information for the 15 selected jurors:

– No. 2: white male; 20s

– No. 9: multi/mixed-race woman; 20s

– No. 19: white male; 30s

– No. 27: Black male; 30s

– No. 44: white woman; 50s

– No. 52: Black male; 30s

– No. 55: white woman; 50s

– No. 79: Black male; 40

– No. 85: multi/mixed-race woman; 40s

– No. 89: white woman; 50s

– No. 91: Black woman; 60s

– No. 92: white woman; 40s

– No. 96: white woman; 50s

– No. 118: white woman; 20s

– No. 131 white man; 20s

Last week, two seated jurors were removed after saying that news of the City of Minneapolis’ settlement to the Floyd family would affect their ability to be impartial.

An alternate is a juror who will hear the whole case and would replace one of the 12 jurors should they be excused during the trial. Otherwise, the alternate is excused from the trial once deliberations start.

Originally, the court’s goal was to seat 12 jurors and two alternates for this trial. On Friday, the judge said that attorneys will work to pick a second and a third person who could serve as alternates.

Defense attorney Joe Tamburino, who is not affiliated with the case, told WCCO This Morning that he’s not surprised that the court is seeking more alternates for such a high-profile case.

“You could look at it this way: With the cases that are coming up in August, with the other three people charged in relation to George Floyd’s death, they’re going to have four alternates in that trial, so I’m not surprised that the judge may want to bump it from two [alternates] to three,” he said.

Tamburino, who is not affiliated with the case, says that sometimes the alternates are not the last jurors chosen. Sometimes the judge will have a random process to select alternates, such as pulling numbers out of a hat.

However, 90% of the time the last jurors seated are used as alternates, Tamburino said.

Also last week: Judge Peter Cahill denied the defense’s motions to delay the trial and to move it out of Hennepin County due to the $27 million settlement reached for George Floyd’s family.

Cahill also ruled to allow limited details of a previous May 2019 arrest of George Floyd in the trial.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020 in police custody after Chauvin, a white former officer with the Minneapolis Police Department pressed his knee into his neck for over eight minutes. His death was filmed and widely circulated throughout the world, sparking protests and a national reckoning on police reform and racial justice.

Chauvin faces second-degree murder and manslaughter charges, as well as a third-degree murder charge.

The three other former officers at the scene – Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane – face charges for aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. They will be tried jointly in August.