MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota and the nonprofit Gender Justice are expected to announce a major settlement early Tuesday afternoon in a lawsuit filed against Anoka-Hennepin School District based on its alleged mistreatment of a transgender student.

Gender Justice, the ACLU-MN and Stinson LLP will be holding the virtual press conference at 12:30 p.m. where they will announce the settlement on behalf of their client. Several important reforms from the school district “in response to its discrimination against” their client will also be announced, according to a representative from St. Paul-based Gender Justice.

The complaint was filed in February of 2019. According to ACLU-MN staff attorney David McKinney, the teen started at Coon Rapids High School in 2015. McKinney said after joining the boys’ swim team and using the boys’ locker room for months, the school board stepped in in February of 2016 and told the student he would be disciplined if he continued to use the locker room.

“The board singled him out. They segregated him from his classmates and forced him to use a facility no one else had to use,” McKinney said.

This led to bullying and threats against the student and his family, the lawsuit said. The student attended the high school for two years until he and his family made the decision to switch school districts.

Officials from the ACLU-MN and Gender Justice say the district violated the state constitution’s right for equal protection, as well as the Minnesota Human Rights Act in regards to the student.

A previous investigation into Anoka-Hennepin’s past treatment of students who endured sex-based harassment led to a five-year Department of Justice consent decree that expired in March of 2017.

