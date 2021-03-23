MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a Brooklyn Park teen who went missing Tuesday.
Charlie, 17, was last seen walking in the area of 85th and Regent avenues north. He stands 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has shoulder-length, shaggy-type blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-blue sweatshirt and dark-colored jeans.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
