By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Brooklyn Park News, Brooklyn Park Police, Local TV, Missing, Missing Teen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a Brooklyn Park teen who went missing Tuesday.

Charlie (credit: Brooklyn Park Police)

Charlie, 17, was last seen walking in the area of 85th and Regent avenues north. He stands 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has shoulder-length, shaggy-type blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-blue sweatshirt and dark-colored jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.