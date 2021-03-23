MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cannon Falls police say a railcar filled with molasses exploded Tuesday morning, causing extensive damage to a rail facility building and ejecting molasses in the surrounding area.
According to police, the incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. at the Progressive Rail facility in Cannon Falls. There, a railcar that held molasses exploded and caused significant structural damage to a building at the facility.
There were no injuries.
“The contents of the railcar were molasses, which is a food product, as at this time there does not appear to be any hazardous substances involved in the explosion,” police said in a release.
Police say the surrounding area was affected by the ejection of molasses. A full assessment of the area impacted is underway.
The State of Minnesota Duty Officer was also contacted and a coordinated investigation will look into the cause of the explosion.