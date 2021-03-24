MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a 92-year-old woman was assaulted during a home invasion in Duluth Saturday afternoon.
CBS 3 Duluth reports 35-year-old Jordan Olson has been charged with two counts of first-degree burglary in connection with the break-in.
Court documents say the 92-year-old woman found Olson in her home on the 700 block of North 20th Avenue West.
She told him to leave, but he went to the kitchen and got a glass of water instead.
Olson allegedly then grabbed the woman and threw her to the ground. She said she bit him on the arm.
While Olson was closing the blinds in the living room, the woman activated her Life Alert. Olson ran from the home when the Life Alert dispatcher began speaking through an intercom.
Police found him about 100 yards away in the woods. They allegedly found what appeared to be meth inside a shirt on the woman’s porch.
Olson is being held in the St. Louis County Jail.
