MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man charged with murder in a shooting at a Minnesota health clinic last month called 911 to report the attack.

In transcripts obtained by WCCO, when 67-year-old Gregory Ulrich called 911 and said he was at the Allina Clinic in Buffalo, the Wright County communications officer asked him to “tell me anything that you can about the party that’s shooting.”

“I am,” he said.

“I would send a lotta ambulances,” he continued. “We have some, uh, critical, uh, critical spine injuries.”

Ulrich also told the officer “A bomb or two is gonna go off,” later clarifying that he brought four bombs to the clinic.

The transcripts show Ulrich wanted the officer to “tell the police to back away a little bit” before saying, “I intend to surrender in a minute.”

Ulrich’s 911 call seems to end as he was taken into custody.

“Uh, be sure you stop the bleeding,” Ulrich said before his arrest. “There’s like five injured. They’re all – I hope they’re not bleeding that bad.”

Another 911 caller said she ran from the clinic with her baby when the shooting started.

“Somebody just walked in and started shooting people,” she said. “I was panicking. I had my 2-month-old daughter.”

The attack on Feb. 9 killed 37-year-old Lindsay Overbay, a medical assistant at the clinic and a mother of two young children, and left four other people hurt.

Ulrich, 67, is facing charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder and setting off explosive devices.

Monday, a judge granted Ulrich’s attorney’s request for a mental health evaluation to be performed on his client. Ulrich’s next court appearance is slated for May 20.