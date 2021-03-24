Derek Chauvin TrialJury Selection Complete As 15th Juror Is Seated
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — NFL free agency is in full swing, and the Minnesota Vikings are already active players.

Track all of the Vikings’ free agent additions here.

MARCH 24

The Vikings are re-signing running back Ameer Abdullah, the team announced Wednesday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the deal.

MARCH 18

The Vikings officially announced they’ve agreed to terms with cornerback Patrick Peterson Thursday. The team said his signing will be made final once he passes a physical.

MARCH 17

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Vikings are signing former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson to a one-year, $10 million deal. Peterson is a three-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler.

The Vikings officially confirmed the signings of offensive tackle Rashod Hill, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and linebacker Nick Vigil.

The team also announced Wednesday it’s bringing back wide receiver Chad Beebe on a one-year deal.

SIGNINGS SO FAR

The Vikings kicked off free agency Monday by signing former New York Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, per his agency. He’ll play next to Michael Pierce on the interior of the defensive line. The Vikings added Pierce as a free agent last offseason, but he opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID concerns.

The team also brought back versatile tackle Rashod Hill on a one-year, fully guaranteed deal, according to Hill’s agent. With last year’s starting tackle Riley Reiff cut, Hill could have a starting opportunity.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the team is signing former Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Nick Vigil to a one-year deal.

Before the start of free agency, the Vikings brought back defensive end Stephen Weatherly, who spent last season with the Carolina Panthers and was cut in February.