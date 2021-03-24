MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Duluth police say a 92-year-old woman was able to fend off a stranger that attacked her inside her home last weekend.
Investigators say the woman found the man in her house. When he grabbed her, she bit him in the arm and activated her Life Alert device. When the dispatcher started talking, the intruder took off.
Police found him in the woods nearby.
