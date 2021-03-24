Derek Chauvin TrialJury Selection Complete As 15th Juror Is Seated
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Duluth police say a 92-year-old woman was able to fend off a stranger that attacked her inside her home last weekend.



Investigators say the woman found the man in her house. When he grabbed her, she bit him in the arm and activated her Life Alert device. When the dispatcher started talking, the intruder took off.

Police found him in the woods nearby.