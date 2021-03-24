MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in St. Louis County say there has been a significant rise in COVID-19 cases in Ely linked to youth sports and social gatherings, while others “appear to be travel related.”
Public health officials say there have been 33 confirmed cases in Ely in the past week, 15% of the cases for the entirety of St. Louis County.
St. Louis County Public Health issued a reminder on Wednesday about the importance of quarantining and testing to prevent any further spread.
Authorities are working with schools to provide testing kits for students, and residents are also encouraged to order free at-home saliva kits, or visit the testing site at the Essentia Health Ely Clinic. Anyone who has a close encounter with someone who has contracted the virus should quarantine for 14 days, with the exception of those two weeks past complete inoculation.
