MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All lanes of traffic have reopened on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis’ Lowry Hill Tunnel following a crash Wednesday morning involving a semi carrying drywall sheets.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. inside the tunnel, involving a semi and tractor. The Minnesota State Patrol says no one was injured.
The crash left sheets of drywall strewn throughout the tunnel. Traffic was reduced to one lane for more than an hour as crews worked to clear the scene.
