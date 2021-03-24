MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s two U.S. senators are once again working to get fire sprinklers in older public housing buildings.
After five people died in the 2019 fire at the Cedar High Apartments in Minneapolis, Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith introduced a bill to allow public housing authorities to get grants to retrofit older buildings.
That bill did not become law; however, the senators are trying again this year. This year’s bill would require the federal housing authority to set aside money to pay for sprinkler systems in public housing.
On the state level, the Minnesota House passed a bill this week that requires automatic sprinkler systems in existing high-rise buildings.
