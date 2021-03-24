MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in central Wisconsin responded to an unusual break-in at a nursing home.
In a video posted to Facebook, officers from the Wausau Police Department are seen corralling a deer who crashed through a window at the nursing home.
“Although the deer appeared to have sustained a couple of small cuts from the glass, the officers were able to successfully get her back to her natural habitat without any further harm,” the department wrote in the post.
More On WCCO.com:
- WCCO & Children's Minnesota Present: Brighter Together
- Shelter In Place Lifted In Andover After Burglary Suspect Flees Deputies
- COVID Vaccine Eligibility Expansion Announcement Expected This Week
- Southern Minnesota Man Charged With Stealing $1,250 Worth Of Girl Scout Cookies
- Latest: Derek Chauvin Trial Coverage