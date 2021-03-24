Derek Chauvin TrialJury Selection Complete As 15th Juror Is Seated
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in central Wisconsin responded to an unusual break-in at a nursing home.

In a video posted to Facebook, officers from the Wausau Police Department are seen corralling a deer who crashed through a window at the nursing home.

“Although the deer appeared to have sustained a couple of small cuts from the glass, the officers were able to successfully get her back to her natural habitat without any further harm,” the department wrote in the post.