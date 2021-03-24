MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise will miss Wednesday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks after being placed on the NHL’s COVID Protocol Related Absence List.
The team announced on Twitter it has recalled Joseph Cramarossa from the taxi squad to play in Parise’s place.
The Wild battled a COVID-19 outbreak earlier in the season, pausing play for two weeks after placing as many as 13 players on the league’s COVID protocol list.
Parise has three goals and nine assists in 29 games this season.
